Renaissance Group LLC Sells 641 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 106,487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $20.53 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $29.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.91 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.