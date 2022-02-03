Renaissance Group LLC Sells 9,660 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,505,000 after buying an additional 9,866,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $73.06 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

