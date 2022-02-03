Renaissance Group LLC Trims Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $214,000. 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $406,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,295 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMPH opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

