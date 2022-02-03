Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $101.77 Million Stock Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $101,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 186,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 93,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PLDT by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in PLDT by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 431,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PLDT by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NYSE PHI opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.66 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.