Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $112.59 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $112,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

