Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $82.56 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $82,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,808,000 after buying an additional 51,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after acquiring an additional 300,370 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 9.8% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,287,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE MCY opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.