Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $95.96 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 75.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $95,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Workday by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Workday by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Workday by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of WDAY opened at $242.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,698.63, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average of $262.72. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

