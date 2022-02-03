Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $118,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

