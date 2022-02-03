Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,211,832 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $106,947,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $15,221,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

