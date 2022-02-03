Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 339,800 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,728,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 339,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $85,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Calix by 5,693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Shares of CALX opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,250. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

