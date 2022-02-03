Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 433,000 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,444,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 433,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Innoviva worth $90,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 351,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

