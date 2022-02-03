Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 620,209 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $40.26.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.
In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
