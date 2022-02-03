Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 620,209 shares.The stock last traded at $40.68 and had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.