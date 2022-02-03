Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.62. Rent-A-Center posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

RCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

