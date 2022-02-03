Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.41) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s current price.

RTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.74) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.86) to GBX 640 ($8.60) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.47) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 643.75 ($8.65).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 514.20 ($6.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 562.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 572.79. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

