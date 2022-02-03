Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chemung Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

