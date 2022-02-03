Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONEOK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

