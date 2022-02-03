Research Analysts Offer Predictions for S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

