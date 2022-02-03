Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QSR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

QSR traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $56.97. 1,229,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,600. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

