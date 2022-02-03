Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Restaurant Brands International worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $1,011,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

