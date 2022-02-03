Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $481.78

Restore plc (LON:RST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.78 ($6.48) and traded as low as GBX 462 ($6.21). Restore shares last traded at GBX 470 ($6.32), with a volume of 50,250 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RST shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.66) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.66) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.27) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.66) price target on shares of Restore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Restore alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £642.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 480.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 481.78.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.