Reviewing Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Akbank T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 1 8 10 0 2.47 Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 3 0 2.75

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $175.78, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 38.00% 19.01% 1.30% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Akbank T.A.S.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $127.20 billion 3.48 $48.33 billion $15.35 9.77 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion 0.51 $898.88 million $0.34 3.38

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Akbank T.A.S.. Akbank T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JPMorgan Chase & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Akbank T.A.S. pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats Akbank T.A.S. on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking, Corporate and Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Consumer and Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine, online, mobile, and telephone banking. The Corporate and Investment Bank segment offers a suite of investment banking, market-making, prime brokerage, and treasury and securities products and services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The Commercial Banking segment delivers services to U.S. and its multinational clients, including corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and non profit

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

