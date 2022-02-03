Reviewing Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oyster Point Pharma N/A -50.00% -43.74% CRISPR Therapeutics 45.64% 19.19% 17.33%

Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oyster Point Pharma and CRISPR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($3.12) -3.68 CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 6,602.58 -$348.86 million $4.76 13.05

Oyster Point Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics. Oyster Point Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oyster Point Pharma and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 4 9 0 2.69

Oyster Point Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.17%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $152.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.22%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Oyster Point Pharma.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Oyster Point Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

