RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.30. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 250,528 shares.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.47.
About RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
