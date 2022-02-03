Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$50.48 and last traded at C$50.08, with a volume of 33736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.81.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 2.4199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,264.19. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total transaction of C$3,682,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,216,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,032,671.47.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.