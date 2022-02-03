RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock Position Raised by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $69,274,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 81,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 39,595 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.50.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $168.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.10 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

