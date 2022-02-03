Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.04 million.

RSKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Riskified during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Riskified during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSKD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,115. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62. Riskified has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

