Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. 225,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,764. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

