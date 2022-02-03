Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 34.09%. Research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.