Robert W. Baird Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $80.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC opened at $65.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51. V.F. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

