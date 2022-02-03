Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Now Covered by Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.49.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $29,606.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,467 shares of company stock worth $4,928,459.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

