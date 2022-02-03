Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Purchased by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,094 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises 2.8% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned about 0.17% of Roblox worth $65,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,124,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,933,000 after acquiring an additional 215,907 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 13.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after purchasing an additional 860,715 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 8.5% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in Roblox by 99.1% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 518,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,155,000 after purchasing an additional 257,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

RBLX traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 124,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,332,600. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $4,346,737.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 589,317 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,129 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

