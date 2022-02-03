Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 914 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 19.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,297 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day moving average is $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

