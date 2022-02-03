Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 3,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 327,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

