Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Update

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $11.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.28. 4,504,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 496,541 shares of company stock worth $104,531,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

