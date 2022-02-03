Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, upped their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Roots alerts:

Shares of Roots stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$3.24. 29,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,137. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.15 and a 1-year high of C$4.39. The company has a market cap of C$136.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.17.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.