Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $50,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RY stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

