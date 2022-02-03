Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $131.86

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.86 and traded as high as C$146.30. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$146.14, with a volume of 4,759,114 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$208.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$136.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$131.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,423.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

