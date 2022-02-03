Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RWAY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.05.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 66.69%. The company had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas B. Raterman bought 12,266 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $165,836.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $271,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 352,748 shares of company stock worth $4,664,916 over the last ninety days.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

