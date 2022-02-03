Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,303 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

