Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Brightcove worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brightcove by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 36.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 22.2% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,920,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,256,000 after purchasing an additional 712,335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 46.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities cut shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 114,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,526. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $376.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

