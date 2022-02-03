Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $213.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

PANL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.