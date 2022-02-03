Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Rimini Street by 92.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rimini Street by 1,266.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $4,936,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $1,129,099.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.