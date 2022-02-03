Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 678,303 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

