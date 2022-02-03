Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 75,030 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DX. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE DX opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

