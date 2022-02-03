Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in FormFactor by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.