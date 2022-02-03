Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.30. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,439. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $690.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

