Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $12.95. 171,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,337. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.