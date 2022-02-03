SafeBlast (BLAST) Achieves Market Cap of $841,275.99

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $841,275.99 and approximately $136,090.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,949.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.41 or 0.00753477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00243873 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00025515 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

