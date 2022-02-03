SafeMoon Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $656.46 million and approximately $119,802.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.70 or 0.07070778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,541.43 or 1.00002349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054779 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.