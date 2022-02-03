Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Saipem has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.